Radiohead have teamed up with Hans Zimmer on a soundtrack for BBC documentary 'Blue Planet II'.

The 'Creep' rockers and the legendary TV and movie composer have reworked the band's song 'Bloom' from their 2011 album 'The King of Limbs', which will appear in a five-minute prequel for the new series - which is narrated by presenter Sir David Attenborough - released globally by BBC Worldwide at 12pm on September 27.

The new version features orchestration recorded at London's iconic AIR studios with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The collaboration, which will also see frontman Thom Yorke re-record the vocals, is being produced by Russell Emanuel of Bleeding Fingers Music, the company which also crafted the BAFTA and Emmy-nominated score to BBC's 'Planet Earth II'.

Thom said: '''Bloom' was inspired by the original 'Blue Planet' series so it's great to be able to come full circle with the song and re-imagine it for this incredible landmark's sequel.

''Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and 'Bloom' together.''

'Titanic' composer Hans was thrilled to get to work with Radiohead and has heaped praised on his collaborators.

He commented: '''Bloom' appears to have been written ahead of its time as it beautifully reflects the jaw-dropping lifeforms and seascapes viewers are introduced to in 'Blue Planet II'. Working with Thom, Jonny and the boys has been a wonderful diversion and it's given me an interesting peek into their musical world.

''They've been incredible to work with and I hope everyone likes the track.''

Blue Planet II's Executive Producer James Honeyborne added: ''This collaboration between an iconic Grammy-winning band and an Oscar-winning orchestral composer is simply mouthwatering - and (ocean) Bloom doesn't disappoint. It's an incredibly powerful companion to the scenes we've spent years capturing. What a great curtain-raiser to the upcoming series that we just can't wait to share with everyone.''

'Blue Planet II' will air later this year on BBC One in the UK.