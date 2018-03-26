Lana Del Rey's legal battle with Radiohead is ''over''.

The 32-year-old singer previously claimed the band had sought 100 per cent of the publishing rights to her track 'Get Free' due to its similarities to their 1993 hit 'Creep' and that she was facing a lawsuit but the dispute has now been resolved, though she didn't reveal what agreement had been made.

Lana made the revelation when she performed 'Get ree' during Lollapalooza Sao Paulo in Brazil on Sunday (25.03.18).

She said: ''I mean now that my lawsuit's over, I guess I can sing that song any time I want, right?''

There has previously been some confusion over the dispute, as Radiohead insisted there was no lawsuit, but there had been discussions about the publishing rights to the song.

A spokesperson for the band's publishers Warner/Chappell said: ''As Radiohead's music publisher, it's true that we've been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives. It's clear that the verses of 'Get Free' use musical elements found in the verses of 'Creep' and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of 'Creep'. To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ''will only accept 100%'' of the publishing of 'Get Free'.''

Lana had previously tweeted: ''It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. (sic)''

The track, which features on her latest album, 'Lust For Life', was originally credited to Lana, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels.