Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood is releasing his score for new film 'You Were Never Really Here'.

The 46-year-old guitarist has created the soundtrack to the upcoming thriller, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as a war veteran and former FBI agent turned hitman who is suffering from PTSD.

Director Lynne Ramsay has helmed the movie - which is based on Jonathan Ames' novella of the same name.

And ahead of the movie's release Greenwood's music will be released digitally on March 9 via Invada Records/Lakeshore Records.

Greenwood has worked on movie soundtracks since 2003 and previously collaborated with Ramsay on her 2011 psychological drama 'We Need To Talk About Kevin' - which starred Tilda Swinton,

John C. Reilly and Ezra Miller.

The alternative rock legend has also worked with director Paul Thomas Anderson on several occasions, including on the films 'There Will Be Blood', 'The Master' and 'Inherent Vice'.

The pair's last collaboration was on historical period drama 'Phantom Thread', which is notable for being Daniel Day Lewis' final ever big screen role, and Greenwood's work earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

Greenwood - who is married to Israeli artist Sharona Katan - recently admitted he is unsure if he will attend the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, but American cinematic master Anderson wants him to go.

He said: ''My wife thinks it's quite ridiculous. But then I realised I was quite pleased with myself at the idea of not going, and I think it's always good to resist that kind of urge, that sort of smirk. So maybe do the opposite to that impulse ... [But] no one wants to see sweaty version of me, shambling around, looking embarrassed. Amusing Paul, I think, is the main goal. Whatever entertains him.''