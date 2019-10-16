Rachel Weisz was a ''rebellious'' teenager who was asked to leave her private school because she never paid attention.
Rachel Weisz was a ''rebellious'' teenager.
The 49-year-old actress - who has 13-year-old son Henry with former partner Darren Aronofsky and a 13-month-old daughter with husband Daniel Craig - was asked to leave her private school when she was a teenager and admitted she wasn't surprised to be expelled.
She said: ''I was absolutely not paying attention, and I was not deferent...
''I was rebellious.''
Rachel's parents divorced when she was 15 but she remembers their household before then being filled with ''dramatic'' rows that frequently saw her mother move out of their London home, taking her daughters with them, for brief periods of time.
She told T: The New York Times Style Magazine: ''They were very dramatic. My mom used to decide she was going to live in Cambridge, put my sister and me in the car, go live in a different city and come back. There was a lot of flamboyance. No stiff upper lip.''
The 'Favourite' star sought solace in acting as she could use the intensity without consequences.
She said: ''It's the realm of the imagination. No one gets hurt.''
Despite her teenage rebellion, Rachel settled at a different school and went on to win a place at the prestigious University of Cambridge, where her friends remembered her as ''quite wild'' and ''bold''.
Rose Garnett - who went on to executive produce the actress' movies 'Disobedience' and 'The Favourite' - said: ''She was very clever, quite wild.
''Actually, that is the wrong word -- she was bold.
''And she was funny and confident. But it wasn't the complacent confidence of entitlement. It was a curious confidence. Her beauty is a part of who she is, but clever people also knew quite fast that it was a red herring -- that that wasn't what she was about.''
