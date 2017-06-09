Rachel Weisz has confessed she was expelled at school as she ''had an authority problem and was very disruptive''.
Rachel Weisz was expelled at school.
The 'Bourne Legacy' star has confessed she was asked to leave her school as she ''had an authority problem and was very disruptive''.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: ''I was very badly behaved and was expelled from school, although my mother likes to say, 'They asked you to leave,' which is an important distinction.
''I didn't do just one bad thing it was multiple things. I had an authority problem and was very disruptive.''
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress - who is married to Daniel Craig - previously revealed she wanted to be a detective when she was younger.
She said: ''I wanted to be a detective [when I was young]. I had a detective club at school - we had secret codes and secret handshakes and we were forever looking through the school gates and seeing 'crimes' that we believed were happening and that we were going to solve. One day we found a key lying on the ground and we thought it belonged to a stolen car, which was most exciting.''
Asked if she ever tried to pursue her dream career, she added: ''No, but I did go to Cambridge University, which is where people are normally recruited to be spies. Nobody tried to recruit me though, and I was very upset about it.''
And Rachel - who has 11-year-old son Henry with her ex-fiance Darren Aronofsky - says she feels younger now than she did when she was a child.
She said: ''In a way, I probably felt older when I was younger. When I was 10, I felt very old but now I feel very young, so I suppose I began to feel younger as I got older. I think it's good to stay young in terms of optimism and curiosity, but it's also important to be an adult at the same time. I think being an adult is underrated.''
