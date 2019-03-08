Rachel Weisz' next role will see her star in and produce a big screen adaptation of Max Porter's crime drama novel 'Lanny'.
Rachel Weisz is set to star in and produce an adaptation of the novel 'Lanny'.
The BAFTA-winner will take on an unknown role in the forthcoming movie based on Max Porter's book of the same name, which is the follow-up to his tome 'Grief Is a Thing with Feathers'.
According to Variety, the film is about ''Lanny, who moves his family to a commuter village close to London that is filled with mysterious characters and myths that tap into English folklore.''
A person is then reported missing by police and the village is never the same again.
BBC Films and production company The Bureau are involved in the project.
February saw Weisz take home the Best Supporting Actress prize at the EE British Academy Film Awards for her role as Lady Sarah in 'The Favourite', and she admitted she was left ''shell-shocked'' by her win.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm shell shocked to win a BAFTA. My performance completely relied on the other two. Olivia Colman is gorgeous and lovely.''
And the 48-year-old actress - who is married to Daniel Craig - admitted the dance was the ''most challenging'' aspect of the movie as she has never danced on screen before.
The 'About A Boy' star thinks 'The Favourite' was a ''lovely coincidence'' after the MeToo movement, which encourages women to come forward and talk about their experiences of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.
She shared: '''The Favourite' is a lovely coincidence to be made after Me Too.''
Weisz nearly didn't even go into acting as she wanted to be a detective when she was younger.
She said: ''I wanted to be a detective [when I was young]. I had a detective club at school - we had secret codes and secret handshakes and we were forever looking through the school gates and seeing 'crimes' that we believed were happening and that we were going to solve. One day we found a key lying on the ground and we thought it belonged to a stolen car, which was most exciting.''
'The Favourite' took home seven awards at BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film and Best Leading Actress for Olivia.
