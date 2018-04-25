Rachel Weisz says being involved in an on-screen lesbian relationship in 'Disobedience' was ''lovely''.

The 48-year-old actress stars alongside Rachel McAdams in the Sebastian Lelio-directed drama movie, and Weisz has admitted she relished the experience of sharing intimate scenes with another woman.

She explained: ''I'm always spending time with men in fictions, so for me it was just really unusual and lovely.

''As a woman, you're often the object of the man's desire, or he's the object of yours, but I felt like there was something just so different about the female gaze.''

McAdams, 39, also admitted it was a completely different experience for her.

But the Hollywood star explained that her healthy off-screen relationship with Weisz made it much easier.

Interviewing each other in online newsletter Lenny Letter, McAdams shared: ''Energetically, it was very different. We had great communication, and there was a very vulnerable, open, gentle, intelligent feeling to everything.

''We talked about the safety of it as well, doing a love scene. That was a very different love scene than I've ever done before, and it was the most kind of raw and vulnerable love-making scene I've ever done.

''And yet at the same time, I felt incredibly safe and cared for and free to explore.''

McAdams often questions whether sex scenes are really necessary.

But, in this instance, she had no doubts about the need to shoot the intimate scenes.

She said: ''So often with sex scenes, you're asking yourself: Is this scene gratuitous, or does it belong here?

''It never feels like a pivotal plot point that brings the characters to the next phase of their life or helps them to make a huge decision about the path that their life will take.

''I've never come across that before.''