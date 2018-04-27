Rachel Weisz has joked that her child with Daniel Craig will have to be ''bilingual'' as the couple live in America.

The 48-year-old actress announced last week that she and the James Bond star are set to welcome a new addition to the family, and she's since admitted their little baby boy or girl will have to get to grips Americanisms now they reside in New York.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Thursday (26.04.18), the talk show host asked: ''Is it going to be an elevator? Is it going to be a lift? What's the child going to grow up with?''

And the 'Mercy' star quipped back: ''I suppose it will have to be bilingual. So, there are other words that come to mind ... Well, for a baby, we don't say diaper, we say nappy.''

The British star also joked that she'd actually just eaten too much pizza, when Colbert suggested that she could have had a ''burrito'' in her stomach.

When asked about the big news, Rachel said: ''Um, I think it's kind of visible, I guess, right? ''I mean, I can say it.''

Colbert laughed: ''For all I know, it's a burrito.

And she replied: ''Too much pizza! Yes, I'm pregnant.''

Rachel recently admitted she felt ''very dodgy'' during the first part of her pregnancy.

The 'About A Boy' star - who already has 11-year-old son Henry with former partner Darren Aronofsky - said she is thankful to be ''doing good'' after a few months of feeling ill.

She said: ''Doing pretty good now. I was feeling very dodgy for about four months, but now the good bit's kicked in.''

The 'Disobedience' star recently revealed both Henry and Daniel's 25-year-old daughter Ella - who he has with actress Fiona Loudon - are ''really excited'' about the forthcoming new addition to the family.

She said: ''We are ready. Very excited.''

Asked if their offspring are pleased with the news, she added: ''Yes, they are they are. They are really excited.''

The 'Mercy' star announced that the couple have a ''little human'' on the way during an interview with the New York Times newspaper, where she revealed: ''I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery.''

Rachel started dating the James Bond actor in December 2010 and the loved-up couple tied the knot in New York City in June 2011.