Rachel Weisz has admitted she doesn't think there should be a female James Bond - but does think women should ''get their own stories''.

The 47-year-old actress is married to current suave spy actor Daniel Craig, and has weighed in on the debate as to whether or not the famous character - who was made famous in a series of novels by Ian Fleming - could be played by a woman in the future, stating that females should instead get a whole new series of movies for themselves.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''[Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.''

Rachel's comments come after Idris Elba - who has been named as one person in the running to take over from Daniel when he steps back after the upcoming 'Bond 25' - claimed there was ''no such thing as a black Bond''.

He said: ''There's no such thing as a black Bond.

''Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman - could be a black woman, could be a white woman - but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have ... do something different with it, why not?

''It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go. I think it's more about 'we just want to have a black guy play James Bond' rather than 'Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond'. That's the part that I'm like 'ugh, come on'.''

Meanwhile, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently admitted she would welcome a new James Bond of any sex or race.

The spy thriller franchise's boss is open to recruiting a black or female star into the leading role as 007, and she insisted that she would prefer to ''push the envelope a little bit'' when it comes to traditions.

She shared: ''These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible.

''Right now it's Daniel Craig, and I'm very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?''