Rachel Weisz is pregnant.

The 48-year-old actress has revealed she's expecting a baby with James Bond star Daniel Craig, saying they are thrilled to have a ''little human'' on the way.

During an interview with the New York Times newspaper, Rachel revealed: ''I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery.''

The London-born star already has an 11-year-old son called Henry with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky, who she dated between 2001 and 2010.

Rachel started dating Daniel in December 2010 and the loved-up couple tied the knot in New York City in June 2011.

The brunette beauty previously admitted that she and Daniel - who also has a 25-year-old daughter called Ella from his marriage to actress Fiona Loudon - have made a conscious effort to keep their romance ''private''.

Rachel explained that she'd never had an ambition to get married before she met Daniel.

Of their relationship, she said: ''It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye.

''But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite.''

In fact, Rachel - who was engaged to Darren at one stage - revealed she didn't even believe in the concept of romance in popular culture before the 'Spectre' actor came into her life.

The actress also feels like she was only able to find happiness once she reached a more ''mature moment'' in her life.

She shared: ''I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.''