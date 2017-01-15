Rachel Weisz is a ''huge fan'' of Daniel Craig's movies.

The 'Denial' actress thinks her husband does a great job of playing iconic British spy Daniel Craig but isn't interested in speculation about whether or not he'll make another film in the series.

She said: ''James Bond is a fictional character, a very good fictional character who has been played by a bunch of different actors over the years - Sean Connery, Roger Moore, there's a whole list of them, right?

''And currently, the very brilliant Daniel Craig has been playing him and I happen to think doing so very well, because I am a huge fan of his acting but that's as far as it goes.''

Despite their shared profession, the 46-year-old actress - who has 10-year-old son Henry from her relationship with Darren Aronofsky - insists she and Daniel don't talk much about work when they're at home.

She said: ''I think it could get very boring in any profession to be continually talking shop.

''Of course I'm interested in his work and I love to see his films, but when it's just us, we find other things to talk about.''

But the couple don't go out much because they much prefer being at home in their New York apartment entertaining friends.

Rachel told HELLO! magazine: ''I have a really nice kitchen so why go out?

''I do a really good shrimp dish with what we Brits call coriander and Americans call cilantro - it's useful because you can whip it up in five minutes.''

And the brunette beauty has a strong bond with her young son.

She said: ''A parent's love is pretty crazily powerful and fierce. I have a big, big love affair with my son.''