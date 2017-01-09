Rachel Weisz wearily clarified she isn't married to fictional British super spy James Bond in a new interview.
The British actress is married to actor Daniel Craig, and has a 10-year-old son Henry, from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky. The Lobster actress enjoys a low profile life in New York with the action star, despite Daniel's ascent to global stardom since he made his debut as James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale.
However, it appears she still has to explain that it's Daniel she's married to and not Bond.
"James Bond is a fictional character; a very good fictional character, who's been played by a bunch of different actors over the years - Sean Connery, Roger Moore...," she explained in an interview with Hello! magazine, when asked, presumably what it's like living with Bond. "And currently, the very brilliant actor Daniel Craig has been playing him and I happen to think doing so very well because I am a huge fan of his acting. But that's as far as it goes."
In between discussing her new movie Denial, in which Rachel takes on the role of real-life history professor Deborah Lipstadt, from New York, who was sued for libel by Holocaust denier David Irving (Timothy Spall), Rachel gave an insight into life with a fellow actor. And it's not all spent talking about their next move in Hollywood.
"I think it could get very boring in any profession talking shop," she sighed. "Of course I'm interested in his work and I love to see his films but when it's just us we find other things to talk about. World politics, for instance."
Denial began hitting cinemas in October (16).
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
Professor Deborah Lipstadt spent her life documenting and writing about the atrocities that happened in...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Writer Gilroy adds directing to his Bourne chores, shifting the franchise into a cerebral thriller...
Loosely based on Arthur Schnitzler's play La Ronde, this beautifully assembled film is easy to...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
The CIA is confronted with the consequences of previous events that have taken place involving...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...
Based on the 1952 Terence Rattigan play, this exquisitely made British drama moves at its...