The British actress is married to actor Daniel Craig, and has a 10-year-old son Henry, from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky. The Lobster actress enjoys a low profile life in New York with the action star, despite Daniel's ascent to global stardom since he made his debut as James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale.

However, it appears she still has to explain that it's Daniel she's married to and not Bond.

"James Bond is a fictional character; a very good fictional character, who's been played by a bunch of different actors over the years - Sean Connery, Roger Moore...," she explained in an interview with Hello! magazine, when asked, presumably what it's like living with Bond. "And currently, the very brilliant actor Daniel Craig has been playing him and I happen to think doing so very well because I am a huge fan of his acting. But that's as far as it goes."

In between discussing her new movie Denial, in which Rachel takes on the role of real-life history professor Deborah Lipstadt, from New York, who was sued for libel by Holocaust denier David Irving (Timothy Spall), Rachel gave an insight into life with a fellow actor. And it's not all spent talking about their next move in Hollywood.

"I think it could get very boring in any profession talking shop," she sighed. "Of course I'm interested in his work and I love to see his films but when it's just us we find other things to talk about. World politics, for instance."

Denial began hitting cinemas in October (16).