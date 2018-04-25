Rachel Weisz felt ''very dodgy'' during the first part of her pregnancy.

The 48-year-old actress - who already has 11-year-old son Henry with former partner Darren Aronofsky - revealed last week she's expecting a baby with her husband Daniel Craig and she's thankful to be ''doing good'' after a few months of feeling ill.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: ''Doing pretty good now.

''I was feeling very dodgy for about four months, but now the good bit's kicked in.''

The 'Disobedience' star recently revealed both Henry and Daniel's 25-year-old daughter Ella - who he has with actress Fiona Loudon - are ''really excited'' about the forthcoming new addition tot he family.

She said: ''We are ready. Very excited.''

Asked if their offspring are pleased with the news, she added: ''Yes, they are they are. They are really excited.''

The 'Mercy' star announced that the couple have a ''little human'' on the way during an interview with the New York Times newspaper, where she revealed: ''I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery.''

Rachel started dating the James Bond actor in December 2010 and the loved-up couple tied the knot in New York City in June 2011.

The 'Bourne Legacy' star previously admitted that she and the 'Spectre' actor have made a conscious effort to keep their romance ''private''.

Of their relationship, she said: ''It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye. ''

And the 'Mummy' star had never had an ambition to get married before she met Daniel.

She added: ''But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite.

''I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.''