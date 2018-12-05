Rachel Weisz doesn't want any more children.

The 48-year-old actress - who has been married to Daniel Craig since 2011 - gave birth to their daughter in September, but she thinks she has hit a point where she shouldn't be planning to have any more kids.

Rachel - who also has 12-year-old son called Henry with her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I definitely know there won't be another one. When I had my son I thought I'd have maybe two or three more.

''But the preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I'm more mature and older.

''My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience ... but doing it again now I'm older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky.''

The couple have made a conscious effort to remain right-lipped about their private life, and have not even revealed their daughter's name.

However, Rachel has opened up about her parenting style and admitted she has a relaxed attitude with her kids.

She shared: ''I'm a bit of a pushover as a mother. I'm not super-strict. I love it so I'm a very happy mother.''

Meanwhile, Rachel previously revealed her daughter bears a striking resemblance to Daniel

The actress said: ''She does look very like him. She really does.''

Prior to that, the Hollywood star admitted that she and Daniel - who also has a 26-year-old daughter called Ella from his first marriage to Fiona Loudon - waited until their daughter was born to find out the sex of their child.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Rachel said: ''We're having to buy all the gear again, although friends have lent us some great unisex baby-gros - we don't know what the sex is.''