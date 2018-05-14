Rachel Weisz has confessed she sees acting as a ''kind of escapism''.
Rachel Weisz sees acting as a ''kind of escapism''.
The 'Disobedience' star admits her chosen career gives her an escape from who she is.
She told CBS' Sunday Morning: ''I think acting is a kind of escapism from who you are.''
Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actress wants to ''take more risks'' in her career.
She shared: ''I don't really feel that risky. I feel I have got to be more risky. I've decided now I intend to take more risks.''
In her most recent movie, Rachel was involved in an on-screen lesbian relationship and says the experience of sharing intimate scenes with another woman was ''lovely''.
She explained: ''I'm always spending time with men in fictions, so for me it was just really unusual and lovely. As a woman, you're often the object of the man's desire, or he's the object of yours, but I felt like there was something just so different about the female gaze.''
And her co-star Rachel McAdams, 39, also admitted it was a completely different experience for her.
She added: ''Energetically, it was very different. We had great communication, and there was a very vulnerable, open, gentle, intelligent feeling to everything. We talked about the safety of it as well, doing a love scene. That was a very different love scene than I've ever done before, and it was the most kind of raw and vulnerable love-making scene I've ever done. And yet at the same time, I felt incredibly safe and cared for and free to explore.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
Daphne du Maurier's 1951 mystery-romance novel has been adapted for theatre, radio, TV and film,...
Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
Professor Deborah Lipstadt spent her life documenting and writing about the atrocities that happened in...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Writer Gilroy adds directing to his Bourne chores, shifting the franchise into a cerebral thriller...
Loosely based on Arthur Schnitzler's play La Ronde, this beautifully assembled film is easy to...