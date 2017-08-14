Rachel Stevens expects S Club 7 to have a 20-year reunion.

The 39-year-old singer, who went on to have a successful solo career after the band split in 2003, knows fans want the 'Bring It All Back' hitmakers to mark the two decades since their 1998 formation next year, so will be getting together with her former bandmates to discuss their options soon.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Rachel said: ''The hardcore fans want a 20-year reunion and I could see that happening. It will be something we'll have to talk about.''

The 'Don't Stop Moving' group - which also features Hannah Spearritt, Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jo O'Meara, Bradley Mcintosh and Jon Lee - all reunited in 2014 for Children In Need and an arena tour.

Speaking about that reunion, Rachel said: ''It was so fun when we did the reunion tour a few years ago, it was absolutely brilliant and it was so lovely to see everyone again. Nostalgia is a big thing to people and we really felt that. It was perfect for what we wanted to get out of it for the fans.''

S Club 7 scored four number one singles, sold more than 13 million albums worldwide and had a hit TV show.

And 2018 is a big milestone for Rachel too because she turns 40, but the 'Sweet Dreams My L.A. Ex' singer - who has daughters Amelie, six, and Minnie, three, with husband Alex Bourne - insists she doesn't feel her age, though getting older has made her more confident.

She added: ''It's lovely that people still view me as a sex symbol.

''But I definitely feel like I've got more confident and sexier as I've got older.

''Your body is always changing, which is great, but you know more what you want out of life, too, and that inner confidence gives you more sexiness. It makes you feel more confident and that's where it comes from. I can't believe I'll be 40 next year, I don't feel it.''

Meanwhile, S Club 7 fans can catch Rachel cooking up a storm on 'Celebrity MasterChef' when it starts later this summer.