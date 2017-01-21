The American singer called out musical act The Piano Guys after they performed a mash-up of Platten's hit and Amazing Grace during their set at the Freedom and Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C. on Friday night (20Jan17).

The hit, which became an anthem at campaign rallies for Trump's rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, was used by the Utah-based musical act without Platten's permission, and the singer took to Twitter to air her grievances.

“While I respect the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of power. I want to make clear that at no point did the Piano Guys ask for permission, nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight," she wrote.

Her 2015 hit was so closely associated with the former Secretary of State that celebrities made an a cappella version that aired at the Democratic National Convention last year (16).

The Piano Guys, comprising of Paul Anderson, Al van der Beek, Steven Sharp Nelson, and Jon Schmidt, immediately responded to the backlash to their choice of track.

"Our performance tonight, which combined ‘Fight Song’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics,” the tweeted statement reads. “We chose to perform our version of ‘Fight Song/Amazing Grace’ - it was not endorsed by Rachel Platten. We love Rachel and we love her song.”

It wasn't just Platten who was aggrieved by her music being used at an event for Donald Trump. Savan Kotecha, the songwriter of One Direction’s hit What Makes You Beautiful, threatened to sue after his song was played by The Piano Guys at the same inaugural ball on Friday.

"They were absolutely NOT given permission to use WMYB (What Makes You Beautiful) at the inaugural ball. I will be looking into taking action. There’s nothing I can do re WMYB now, but the song was written out of love for my wife. It’s just heartbreaking that it was used to celebrated (sic) a man who stands for divisiveness,” he fumed.