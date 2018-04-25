Rachel McAdams says her lesbian sex scene with Rachel Weisz in 'Disobedience' was like no other she's experienced in her acting career.
Rachel McAdams experienced an ''energy'' she's never felt before during her sex scene with Rachel Weisz in 'Disobedience'.
The 39-year-old actress has simulated intercourse with Hollywood's hottest hunks including Ryan Gosling in 'The Notebook' and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Southpaw', but her intimate scenes with the 48-year-old star in the erotic drama proved much more evoking.
She told Entertainment Weekly: ''Often, you're trying to decide if it's gratuitous or not.
''But this scene felt so integral to the plot and moving the story forward. The characters need this release to open up ... There was energy to that scene that I haven't experienced in any other sex scenes [with men] in my career.''
The 'Doctor Strange' actress spared no details and even revealed that the movie's director, Sebastian Lelio, chose lychee-tasting condoms to create saliva so Weisz's character Esti could spit in Ronit's (Weisz) mouth.
She laughed: ''I was excited that Sebastián was doing something new. It's provocative and brings the audience into something intimate ... The make-up department tested out different flavours of lube the night before to use as the spit. We settled on lychee-flavoured!''
Weisz - who recently announce she is expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig - also acted as producer on the movie, and she told Lelio she didn't want her character to have an orgasm because Esti's is so important to the story, as it signals her finally feeling freedom as a lesbian.
The 'About A Boy' star explained: ''He made it clear everything he wanted: the wetness, me spitting in Rachel's mouth, and [a focus on] Esti's orgasm -- my character [originally] had an orgasm, too, but I had to agree as a producer, even though it was a very good orgasm, it wasn't as good for the story as Esti's.
''In that moment, Esti's orgasm is both a sexual release and a metaphorical release to freedom, it's like she's free to find out who she really is.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
What kind of idea do you cook up for a social game night when you're...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Photographer-turned-filmmaker Anton Corbijn continues to show striking maturity with only his third movie (after Control...