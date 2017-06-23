Rachel Bilson wants 'The O.C.' to make a comeback.

The 35-year-old actress hasn't played Summer Roberts for 10 years, but she would be ''open'' to reprising the role again, though she's unsure as to what sort of show the teen drama would be if it returned to screens after such a long absence.

She said of a possible revival: ''I'm always open to things. I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now.

''We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don't know what they do now as 30 year olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.''

The series finale saw the actress' character leave love interest Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) to work as an environmentalist, though a flash forward showed they'd later married.

But Rachel admitted she has no idea what her alter ego would be doing now because she can't really remember what happened to Summer at the end of the original four-season run.

Asked what Summer would be doing now, she told E! News: ''People always ask me that and I'm like, 'What was she doing when we ended?'

''I can't even remember; it was so long ago. I'm sure she has kids with Seth. I don't know! She's on the beach.''

Rachel - who has two-year-old daughter Briar Rose with partner Hayden Christensen - admitted the show will always have a special place in her heart.

She said: ''It's really nice that people loved the show so much and embraced it. I'm still so grateful to this day for the opportunity and to have been a part of something like that.''

One of the reasons why the 'Nashville' star is so keen for an 'O.C.' reunion is she hasn't seen a lot of her castmates for a long time.

She said: ''I haven't seen any of them in a very long time.

''I always see Josh [Schwartz]. Josh is like my brother; he's married to my best friend actually. I hear things through people and I know people are doing well. Everyone's growing up.''