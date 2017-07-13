Rachel Bilson prefers a ''natural'' make-up look.

The 'Nashville' actress used to pile on the make-up when she was younger but these days she believes less is more.

She told PEOPLE: ''My style routine has definitely changed over time. In my 'O.C.' days I wore a lot of lip gloss and the darker inner-rimmed eyeliner, but now I like to keep my look more natural with just a little ChapStick and mascara.

''I've been a fan of ChapStick for as long as I can remember. Between my work and as a mom, I am always on the go and I love that ChapStick fits my busy lifestyle and simplified beauty routine.''

And Rachel, 35, says her daily fashion choices are also quite low-key.

She explained: ''I like to think my style carries over from location to location, I always go for comfy basics and may add a little flair depending on what I'm doing. If I still had a pair of cowboy boots I would probably rock them in 'Nashville'.''

Rachel welcomed daughter Briar Rose with partner Hayden Christensen, 36, two years ago and admitted the tot gets confused when she wears make-up.

She previously said: ''If I ever have anything on - like if I have mascara on - my daughter just stares at me for, like, five minutes like, 'Who are you?' Because [make-up] has become so nonexistent, the easy things that you can do, like hydrating your lips, makes me feel a little better and look a little better.

''It's something that can give you a little pick-me-up. It's that easy and doesn't take any time.''