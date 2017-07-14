Rachel Bilson's daughter has mastered her own beauty regime.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed her two-year-old child Briar - who she has with her partner Hayden Christensen - has picked up on her mother's skincare routine and has started to apply a natural moisturiser ''liberally'' to her face.

Speaking about her brood's beauty hacks to PEOPLE, the 'The O.C.' star said: ''My daughter loves watching me get ready and do my make-up.

''She has her own Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Rose Petal and she applies it very liberally.

''It's so cute, and I love that it's all natural so I don't ever have to worry about her putting it all over her face.''

And not only does the youngster smother her face in the skincare product, but she is ''always'' desperate to apply a slick of lipstick, which will see her reach for Rachel's ChapStick.

She explained: ''She always wants to put 'lipstick' on, which is always my ChapStick.''

Rachel has admitted motherhood has taken its toll on her pampering sessions and interest in fashion, as she now opts for ''easy and comfortable'' outfits.

She explained: ''Before I was a mom, I had more time to think about fashion, but with my busy lifestyle now, my style philosophy is much simpler. I like everything to be easy and comfortable.''

Although Rachel has lost interest in her style, she has kept hold of her handmade garments and ''fine'' accessories for her daughter to wear when she gets older.

She said: ''I think there a lot of things in my closet I'm saving for my girl. She will definitely get her fair share of fine handbags, but more importantly, sweaters and hats my grandmother knit.''