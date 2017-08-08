Rachel Bilson has admitted she ''may'' have another child.

The 35-year-old actress has two-year-old daughter Briar with her partner Hayden Christensen, and the brunette beauty has hinted they are keen to extend their brood, but all she wants for definite is to be ''healthy and happy''.

She said: ''I may have another child, that's still up in the air. I'm having so much fun with the one right now. I want to be happy and content.

''All the life BS that happens doesn't matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy.''

Rachel admits she has to consider acting jobs a lot more carefully now she has a little one, but Briar loves going on planes with her mum.

She said: ''Its not about travelling, she's already a pro on an airplane. She'll say, 'It's time to put up my tray!'

''It's the actual time that the work takes that affects my choices now.''

Rachel and Hayden met when they were both on the Italian set of 2008 sci-fi movie 'Jumper', and she still counts those days as ''one of the best times'' of her life.

She added to LaPalme magazine: ''That was an amazing experience. It was the most precious time. We were shooting in Italy and inside the Coliseum.

''The role was fulfilling, but also everything was fulfilling as a life experience, it was one of the best times. I think anytime you're on location you feel like you're away at summer camp in a way.

''You're more open and receptive to life experiences than you are at home.''

As well as being a great passenger on planes, Rachel recently admitted Briar has mastered her own beauty regime.

She said: ''My daughter loves watching me get ready and do my makeup.

''She has her own Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Rose Petal and she applies it very liberally.

''It's so cute, and I love that it's all natural so I don't ever have to worry about her putting it all over her face.''