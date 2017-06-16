Rachel Bilson's life is ''always about'' her daughter now.

The 'Hart of Dixie' star - who has two-year-old daughter Briar Rose with her husband Hayden Christensen - says her life has changed dramatically since she welcomed her daughter into the world but wouldn't have it any other way.

She said: ''My me time is 'we time' now. It's always about her. It's not about lying out and watching a movie anymore. Those days are gone! But I'm happy with the new version.''

And the 35-year-old actress admitted her daughter still doesn't know what her parents do and joked it'll be difficult to tell Briar her father is Darth Vader.

She told People magazine: ''We'll probably avoid that for as long as possible. Especially because her dad is who he is ... She might be like, 'Oh no! Darth Vader's my dad!' No one's gonna mess with her on the playground.''

Meanwhile, Rachel previously admitted she has learned to be more patient since becoming a parent.

Asked what she has learned from her little girl, she said: ''Patience ... it's just the most rewarding job in the world and it's the hardest job in the world, so I have so much respect for moms that do it on their own.

''I am a mom, so I know how important it is to have things for your child and for your babies and your children so to be able to give and support other moms in need - it just feels really good.''

And Rachel doesn't wear much make up any more because her daughter doesn't recognise her when she does.

She added: ''In my own life, it's a little bit of mascara, a little ChapStick, and I'm ready to go. Maybe I'll add a little eyeliner in there to spice things up. Maybe a little bronzer.

''If I ever have anything on - like if I have mascara on - my daughter just stares at me for, like, five minutes like, 'Who are you?' Because [makeup] has become so nonexistent, the easy things that you can do, like hydrating your lips, makes me feel a little better and look a little better.

''It's something that can give you a little pick-me-up. It's that easy and doesn't take any time.''