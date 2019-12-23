Rachel Bilson has sparked speculation she is dating Bill Hader.

The 38-year-old actress - who has five-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former partner Hayden Christensen - was seen holding hands with her former 'The To Do List' co-star as they went out for coffee with members of the actor's family in his hometown of Tulsa on Saturday (21.12.19), TMZ reports.

The former 'O.C.' star was also seen having dinner with the 41-year-old actor - who has daughters Hannah, 10, Harper, seven, and Hayley, five, with ex-wife Maggie Carey - at a Los Angeles restaurant last month.

Rachel previously admitted she would never date anyone who isn't fully invested in the fact she has a child.

She recently said: ''I was talking to these guys a few months back, anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her.

''It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.''

The 'Jumper' star says she is always up front about being a mother with potential suitors.

She continued: ''I always put it out there.

''She's my world and I talk about her all the time. How f***ed up would it be if I hid that? ... If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid.''

And the 'Lovestruck' actress admitted she won't let her daughter meet any of her dates unless it's ''serious''.

She said: ''She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with.

''It would have to be a very serious relationship.''