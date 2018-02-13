Rachael Ray thought her husband was gay when they first met.

The 49-year-old television personality has been married to John Cusimano since 2005 but she admits that she thought he was into men the first time she met him.

She shared: ''We were out until 4 am! He told me what he had made himself for dinner the night before, and I assumed that if you're not a chef and you made what he told me he made, that he was gay. So I was going to set him up with a friend of mine - another handsome Italian man - and he said, 'Oh, I'm not gay!' So we stayed out until 4 in the morning that really was our first date.''

And Rachael and John have their own Valentine's Day ritual.

She told People magazine: ''He makes me a playlist every year and I make him his favorite meal which is pasta carbonara. And I give him a bouquet of salamis from around the world, because he just loves pork - what are you gonna do? ... It takes eight months [to eat]. There's so much salt in hard salami that as long as you keep it cold it's not going to go bad, it'll just keep drying out and ageing.''

Back in 2014, Rachael confessed the pair have spoken every single day since the night they met.

She said: ''We walked directly across the room to each other ... my husband and I have been together on the phone or in person every single day since the night we met. He's a lawyer, and he has a rock band.'''