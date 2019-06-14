Rachael Leigh Cook has split from Daniel Gillies.

The 'She's All That' star and the 'Originals' actor - who have children Charlotte, five, and Theodore, four, together - have ''mutually decided'' to go their separate ways after 15 years of marriage but have vowed to continue to ''maintain the best parts'' of their relationship in the future.

They said in a joint statement shared to both of their Instagram pages: ''With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.

''This decision isn't one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.''

The former couple went on to request ''discretion'' for the sake of their children and thanked those who had already offered support during the tough time in their lives.

They concluded: ''Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding. Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.''

The 39-year-old actress previously admitted she and Daniel had got married ''incredibly fast'' following a brief romance and explained they did so because they wanted to do a lot with their lives.

She previously said: ''We got married incredibly fast.

''We got engaged after dating for maybe five months and we got married a couple of months after that.

''There was just so much more both of us wanted to do. We wanted to travel and accomplish a lot more in our professional lives.''