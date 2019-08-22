'The Hangover' actress Rachael Harris has filed for divorce from Christian Hebel after four years of marriage.
The 'Hangover' actress - who played Ed Helms' character Stu Price's wife in the 2009 comedy film - filed documents on Wednesday (21.08.19) to terminate the pair's union after four years of marriage.
According to TMZ, it's not known why the 51-year-old actress and the 43-year-old violinist - who have two kids, Henry, three, and 11-month-old Otto - have gone their separate ways.
The pair married in May 2015 at a private ceremony in New York City attended by the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Kelly Ripa.
Christian wrote on Twitter at the time: ''So...this happened last week. Extremely excited (sic)''
He asked Rachael to marry him when the couple were in Capri, Italy, and she wrote a gushing post about the musician on their first wedding anniversary.
She wrote on Instagram: ''You are an ocean of love and consistency in my life and I am blessed beyond to have you as a partner in life.''
The pair welcomed their second child together, Otto, on August 25th 2018.
Rachael's rep said at the time: ''He joins big brother Henry Hebel in his attempt to expand his parents' hearts more than they thought humanly possible.''
The actress - who is best known for appearing as Dr. Linda Martin on 'Lucifer' - was previously married to Adam Paul from 2003 to 2008.
She also starred as Sheila Sazs in 'Suits' for three years, and has appeared in several movies, including 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid', 'Daddy Day Care' and 'Best in Show'.
