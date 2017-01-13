On Thursday (12Jan17) Kelly, 50, posted an emphatic statement denying he would be playing on Twitter which read, "Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this year's inauguration ceremony. Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue."

To the statement, which appeared in a picture message, he added the caption, "End. Of. Story."

The rumours Kelly was set to perform appear to have been started by internet pranksters after a dossier compiled by a former British spy containing salacious unsubstantiated allegations about Trump was published by editors at Buzzfeed.com.

One accusation, which Trump has denied, calling it "fake news", was that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed in a Moscow, Russia hotel room. Trump angrily denied those claims on Wednesday (11Jan), adding: "I'm also very much of a germophobe, by the way," he said. "Believe me."

In 2002 Kelly faced an allegation that a sex tape showed him urinating on an underage girl. Kelly denied he was the man in the tape and in 2008 a Cook County, Illinois court found him not guilty on 14 counts of child pornography.

A long list of music stars including Elton John, Marie Osmond and Moby have announced that they either have refused offers to perform or would turn Trump's team down should they be invited.