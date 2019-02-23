R. Kelly's bond has been set at a whopping $1 million.

The 52-year-old hip hop star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County's State Attorney on Friday (22.02.19), following allegations made by a host of women in the recently aired Lifetime documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly'.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set R. Kelly's bond at $1 million as the allegations made against R. Kelly were very ''disturbing''. He also revealed he came to the decision by setting the bond at $250,000 for each of the four people who he has been charged with sexually abusing.

R. Kelly will have to pay $100,000, which equates as 10 per cent if he wants to bond out.

According to TMZ, a grand jury convened last week to investigate an alleged sex tape, and it has now been claimed the tape ''was a pivotal force leading to the charges''.

Records show the 'Ignition' hitmaker will face court on March 8 for the charges but his attorney, Steven Greenberg, insists he has not been notified of Kelly's charges.

Previously, Greenberg claimed his client denies any wrongdoing.

Following the allegations against Kelly, several stars have spoken out against him, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who both pulled their collaborations with the rapper from streaming service in the wake of the claims.