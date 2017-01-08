The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is featured alongside model Anna Ewers in the designer's Spring/Summer 2017 digital promos, titled Beyond Reality, which were shot by top photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

The black-and-white snaps were taken at a private party Wang threw last month (Dec16) to celebrate the launch of his second headphone line with Dr. Dre's Beats by Dre brand, reports People.com.

At the New York bash, Kelly posed with his signature sunglasses, wearing an all-black suit and a striped scarf draped around his neck as he smoked a cigar. Ewers was equally as relaxed for the pictures, for which she donned a white fur coat.