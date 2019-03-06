R. Kelly is ''fighting for [his] f***ing life'', amid his ongoing sexual abuse case.

The 'Ignition' hitmaker was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County's State Attorney last month, following allegations made by a host of women - some of whom were allegedly underage - in the recently aired Lifetime documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly'.

And in his first interview since facing the charges, Kelly has slammed the allegations as untrue, insisting he ''did not do this stuff''.

In an emotional clip posted by CBS Evening News on Twitter on Tuesday (05.03.19) ahead of the full interview - which will air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday (06.03.19) - Kelly said: ''I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my f***ing life.''

During the interview, Kelly also insisted that his critics are trying to bring up his past court cases - which have seen him acquitted twice - to use against him during the ongoing ones.

He said: ''I beat my case. When you beat something, you beat it. We can't double jeopardy me like that. It's not fair ... When you beat your case, you beat your case.''

The RnB star then addressed allegations he has held women captive, and insisted he doesn't ''need'' to do that.

He continued: ''I don't need to. Why would I? How stupid would that be for R.Kelly, with all I've been through, with my past to hold somebody ... How stupid would I be to do that? That's stupid guys! That's stupid! Use your common sense, forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want to, but just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through, [to think] 'Oh I think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will.'''

R. Kelly's full interview will air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday (06.03.19), at 7am EST.