R. Kelly is facing 11 new counts of alleged sexual abuse charges.

The 'Ignition' hitmaker was previously faced with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse when four women accused him of sexually abusing them, three of whom claim they were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

And according to the Chicago Tribune, he has now been hit with a further 11 new charges related to sexual assault and other sex abuse crimes, with some of the felonies allegedly carrying a potential sentence of up to 30 years in jail.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told the publication: ''We'll see what the charges are, and we'll proceed accordingly. I know this much: it's old. They're allegations from years ago.''

Whilst Gerald Griggs, an attorney who represents the family of one of Kelly's alleged victims, added to The Blast: ''This further cements the fact that the victims have been true to their stories and law enforcement is finally listening.''

As of the time of writing, nothing else is known of the new allegations against Kelly, but he is scheduled to appear in court on the new case on June 6.

Kelly previously denied all charges against him during an interview in March, before he became emotional and claimed his critics are ''trying to kill'' him.

He said: ''Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff.

''This is not me. I'm fighting for my f*****g life! Y'all killing me with this s**t! I've given you 30 years of my f****g career! 30 years of my career! Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me man!

''This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Y'all don't want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn't even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, 'We're going to destroy your career.'''