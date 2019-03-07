R. Kelly is being investigated over another allegation of underage sex.

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer - who was recently charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County's State Attorney last month, following allegations made by a host of women in documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' - faces a probe from Detroit police after claims surfaced that he allegedly slept with a teenage girl in 2001.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said: ''We've received information from Chicago Police Department of a victim who made allegation of a criminal sexual conduct incident against R. Kelly. The incident allegedly occurred in the city of Detroit when the victim was 13 years old.

''Based on the information received, we have made several attempts to follow up with her. We have reached out, at the direction of the victim, to her lawyer, and we are eagerly waiting to speak to her.

''We, the Detroit Police Department, take criminal sexual assaults very seriously, as well as all acts of violence committed against our residents, and will investigate all cases equally and with vigor in efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families.''

The police statement came just hours after the 52-year-old singer was booked on a bond of almost $162,000 for failing to pay child support to his second ex-wife Andrea Lee, the mother of his children Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and 17-year-old Robert.

The 'Ignition' singer has been told he must pay Andrea over $160,000 to get out of jail before his next court hearing on March 13, but according to his publicist, a judge denied his offer to pay $50-$60,000 in court and set up a payment plan for the remainder.

Almost two weeks ago, the scandal-hit star was taken into custody after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from allegations made against him by four women, three of whom were under age at the time the alleged incidents took place.

At the time, bail was set at $1 million after Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. found the allegations made against Kelly were very ''disturbing''.

After posting bail days later, an interview aired with the singer on CBS News this week, in which he insisted allegations against him are ''not true''.

He ranted: ''Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff.

''This is not me. I'm fighting for my f*****g life! Y'all killing me with this s**t! I've given you 30 years of my f****g career! 30 years of my career! Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me man!

''This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Y'all don't want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn't even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, 'We're going to destroy your career.'''