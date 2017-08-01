R. Kelly has cancelled four of his upcoming tour dates.

The 50-year-old singer has axed a quartet of shows, two in Louisiana, one in Los Angeles and one in Dallas, which were among 10 forthcoming concerts scheduled for his 'After Party Tour'.

Sources told gossip website TMZ the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker's dates were shut down due to poor ticket sales.

However, insiders close to the star have insisted his LA show was only dropped because of a scheduling issue.

This comes after R. Kelly - real name Robert Kelly - is said to have performed at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Friday (28.07.17) to a barely half-full venue.

He tweeted afterwards: ''VIRGINIA BEACH showed love last night.Grateful 4 all my fans supportin & lovin' on ya boy for 30yrs. BALTIMORE...time 2 turn up! See U soon. (sic)''

In an accompanying video, he said: ''I just want to thank all of the fans in Virginia Beach for supporting Kel last night.

''I had a great time. We came out, walked down memory lane. I really appreciate you guys for coming out and showing Kel some love. I needed that.

''I love you all. Onto the next one.''

The singer also thanked fans for their support throughout his career.

He wrote: ''VIRGINIA BEACH, VA you were amazing! Thx for partying with ya boy not only last night, but for the last 30 years of my career! Love y'all! (sic)''