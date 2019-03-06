R. Kelly has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay his child support.

The music mogul attended a hearing for his child support case at the Daley Centre in Chicago on Wednesday (06.03.19) after he allegedly failed to pay his ex-wife Andrea Lee the $161,000 he had been ordered to hand over for their three children, Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17.

And after his hearing, the 52-year-old singer was taken into police custody and transported to Cook County Jail to be booked, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that Kelly is in custody due to the unpaid child support, and added that he must pay Andrea the money she is owed to get out of jail before his next court hearing on March 13.

FoR Kelly, the arrest comes almost two weeks after he was taken into custody after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from allegations made against him by four women, three of whom were under age at the time the alleged incidents took place.

At the time, bail for the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker was set at $1 million after Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. found the allegations made against R. Kelly were very ''disturbing''.

The 'Ignition' hitmaker posted his bail days later, and recently gave an emotional interview in which he insisted allegations against him are ''not true''.

He said: ''Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff.

''This is not me. I'm fighting for my f*****g life! Y'all killing me with this s**t! I've given you 30 years of my f****g career! 30 years of my career! Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me man!

''This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Y'all don't want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn't even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, 'We're going to destroy your career.'''