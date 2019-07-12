R. Kelly has been arrested on alleged sex trafficking charges.

The 'Ignition' hitmaker is already facing several counts of sexual assault and abuse - which he has pled not guilty to - but on Thursday (11.07.19), he was arrested in Chicago on fresh charges, including allegations of sex trafficking.

According to TMZ.com, Kelly's charges were contained in a new 13-count indictment, and Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for The US Attorney's Office of the Northern District, says the indictment also includes charges of alleged child pornography and obstruction of justice.

The new charges come just one month after the musician was last in court to plead not guilty to 11 felonies related to sexual assault and abuse in Illinois, including 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault.

In those legal documents, the 52-year-old singer was accused of committing an act of sexual penetration on a victim known as ''J.P.'' in an incident which allegedly took place in January 2010, when the victim was under the age of 18.

A court video at the time shows the judge listing the charges against him, as he says: ''You were charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, which is a class two felony. The alleged victim in this case is a victim alleged to be 'J.R.' ... I'm sorry, 'J.P.'

''The state went back to the grand jury, on this case only, and the grand jury returned a new indictment against you. The new indictment alleges additional counts against you, and that's why you're here today. I need to arraign you on that new indictment. On that case only, you understand?

''Counts one through five are aggravated criminal sexual assault, which are Class X felonies. You're also charged with criminal sexual assault, which is a Class One felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a Class Two felony.''

Kelly was also previously faced with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse when four women accused him of sexually abusing them, three of whom claim they were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

The musician has denied all allegations against him.