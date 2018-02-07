Quincy Jones has admitted he wants to end racism.

The 84-year-old record producer believes the world still has ''a long way to go'' before the problem of discrimination is completely dealt with, and has blamed US president Donald Trump for being a ''crazy motherf***er'' who is telling racist Americans ''what they want to hear''.

When asked what one problem he would erase from the world, he said: ''Racism. I've been watching it a long time - the '30s to now. We've come a long way but we've got a long way to go. The South has always been fucked up, but you know where you stand. The racism in the North is disguised. You never know where you stand. That's why what's happening now is good, because people are saying they are racists who didn't used to say it. Now we know.

''It's Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He's a crazy motherf***er. Limited mentally - a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can't stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.''

And 'The Secret Garden' hitmaker has also insisted racism is still a problem in Hollywood, but claimed it would take ''individual efforts'' to change the situation.

He added: ''It's still f***ed up. 1964, when I was in Vegas, there were places I wasn't supposed to go because I was black, but Frank [Sinatra] fixed that for me. It takes individual efforts like that to change things. It takes white people to say to other white people, 'Do you really want to live as a racist? Is that really what you believe?' But every place is different.''

Quincy believes the world is ''the worst it's ever been'' when it comes to discrimination, but says the growing problem is pushing people to make a change.

Speaking to Vulture, he said: ''We're the worst we've ever been, but that's why we're seeing people try and fix it. Feminism: Women are saying they're not going to take it anymore. Racism: People are fighting it. God is pushing the bad in our face to make people fight back.''