Quincy Jones will host his own 85th birthday celebration concert at London's The O2 arena on June 27.

The legendary producer-and-composer - who turns 85 on March 14 - will be joined by an array of artists from Mark Ronson, Jess Glynne, Jack Savoretti and Beverly Knight to Simply Red's Mick Hucknall and Caro Emerald, as he looks back on his career in music spanning six decades.

Quincy's revered back catalogue, including Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' and 'Billie Jean' and his arrangement of Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me To The Moon', will be performed live by the various musicians backed by a symphony orchestra, using the original arrangements from his very own vault in Los Angeles.

Quincy will also take part in a Q&A about his life and career, and will no doubt leave no stone left unturned.

Speaking about his return to the UK for the one-off show, titled 'Quincy Jones - A Life In Song', he said: ''For many years, I couldn't play in the UK because the unions wouldn't allow Americans to do concerts there.

''Finally, it worked out for us to go in '96 for a tribute to Nelson Mandela, and I conducted a show at the Royal Albert Hall with Phil Collins, Tony Bennett, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Hugh Masekela, Letta Mbulu, and many other talented performers.

''I'll never forget standing on the stage thinking that, after waiting 30 years, I was finally able to perform in such a historic venue.

''Anyways, it was a long time coming, so every time I get to return to the UK, it's truly meaningful; after not being allowed in at one point, you never take it for granted.''

The evening will be an ''emotional'' one for Quincy, as he'll be paying tribute to late Heatwave star Rod Temperton, who sadly passed away in 2016.

The 'Boogie Nights' hitmaker was approached by Quincy to help pen songs for Michael Jackson, and they went on to share a long partnership working on 'Thriller', 'Off the Wall' and 'Rock with You' together for the late King of Pop.

Quincy continued: ''But more importantly, I know this show is going to be an emotional one for me because we'll be doing a tribute to my brother Rod Temperton, on his home turf.

''I love and miss him with all of my heart and soul, but I'm definitely looking forward to sharing such a special moment with his home country.''

Tickets for 'Quincy Jones - A Life In Song' go on sale from 9am on Friday (13.04.18).