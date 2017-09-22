Questlove's new book is ''a guide to living your best life''.

The 46-year-old hip-hop star is set to release his book, titled 'Creative Quest', in April 2018 and the musician has revealed it will explore the issue of creativity and how to discover it.

Questlove's publisher, Ecco, explained: ''Whether discussing his own life or channeling the lessons he's learned from forefathers such as George Clinton, collaborators like D'Angelo, or like-minded artists including Ava DuVernay, David Byrne, Björk, and others, Questlove speaks with the candour and enthusiasm that fans have come to expect.

''Creative Quest is many things - above all, a wise and wide-ranging con­versation around the eternal mystery of creativity.''

The book's cover features an abstract sculpture of Questlove - who stars in the Grammy Award-winning band The Roots - made out of normal, everyday objects.

And the percussionist - whose real name is Ahmir Thompson - has explained the meaning behind the cover.

He told Buzzfeed: ''When it came time to do the cover for this book, what sprung to mind was making a machine about how things spring to mind, and a Rube Goldberg machine was the perfect match.

''What else is creativity? It's a brain passing through a million small steps to be able to take one big step.''

The Roots frontman has written books before, including 'something to food about: Exploring Creativity with America's Most Innovative Chefs' in 2016 and his memoir 'Mo' Meta Blues' in 2013.