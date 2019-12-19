Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino feels that 'Inglorious Basterds' was ''robbed'' of an Academy Awards.
Quentin Tarantino feels 'Inglorious Basterds' was robbed of an Oscar.
The legendary filmmaker has won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Django Unchained', but Tarantino feels that his 2009 film should have been honoured, too.
The film missed out on both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay to 'The Hurt Locker', something that irritates Tarantino.
Speaking to Cinemablend, the director said: ''In the case of 'Inglorious Basterds', we had a shot (at Best Picture), but we all know Kathryn Bigelow was going to win for 'The Hurt Locker'. It just kinda the way it was.
''Now, in that instance, I was totally p***ed that I lost Original Screenplay to Mark Boal. And I like Mark, and we were actually doing a lot of s***-talking with each other through the entire process. I just think my script was better, all right? That's where I felt I got robbed.''
The 56-year-old move-maker was also up against Mark at the Oscars in 2013 as 'Django Unchained' and 'Zero Dark Thirty' were vying for the awards.
He recalled: ''I bumped into him in the lobby of the Kodak. I go, 'Motherf****r, you're not even getting out of your seat. If you get out of your seat, you better be taking a p*** because you ain't getting it.
''I am not competing against anyone else here, except I'm going to shut your f***ing candy store down tonight!''
Meanwhile, Tarantino recently admitted that he was ''steering away'' from his planned 'Star Trek' movie.
He explained: ''I think I'm steering away from 'Star Trek', but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys yet.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...