Quentin Tarantino feels 'Inglorious Basterds' was robbed of an Oscar.

The legendary filmmaker has won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Django Unchained', but Tarantino feels that his 2009 film should have been honoured, too.

The film missed out on both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay to 'The Hurt Locker', something that irritates Tarantino.

Speaking to Cinemablend, the director said: ''In the case of 'Inglorious Basterds', we had a shot (at Best Picture), but we all know Kathryn Bigelow was going to win for 'The Hurt Locker'. It just kinda the way it was.

''Now, in that instance, I was totally p***ed that I lost Original Screenplay to Mark Boal. And I like Mark, and we were actually doing a lot of s***-talking with each other through the entire process. I just think my script was better, all right? That's where I felt I got robbed.''

The 56-year-old move-maker was also up against Mark at the Oscars in 2013 as 'Django Unchained' and 'Zero Dark Thirty' were vying for the awards.

He recalled: ''I bumped into him in the lobby of the Kodak. I go, 'Motherf****r, you're not even getting out of your seat. If you get out of your seat, you better be taking a p*** because you ain't getting it.

''I am not competing against anyone else here, except I'm going to shut your f***ing candy store down tonight!''

Meanwhile, Tarantino recently admitted that he was ''steering away'' from his planned 'Star Trek' movie.

He explained: ''I think I'm steering away from 'Star Trek', but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys yet.''