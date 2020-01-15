Quentin Tarantino would like to see his 'Star Trek' movie made.

The filmmaker had previously pitched an R-rated script for a new instalment in the rebooted franchise to producer J.J. Abrams and whilst he isn't at the helm of it anymore, he hopes it still gets financed as he loves the idea.

He shared: ''I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it. It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.''

The 56-year-old director instead turned his efforts to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and really enjoyed making a movie about the industry.

He added: ''It was just so nice to make a movie about the industry, and have the industry embrace it. At different Academy events, there has been a whole lot of old timers there who were around then and really liked the movie. Richard Rush thought we had captured the period well. Actors like Monte Markham, Sharon Farrell, Rita Moreno and all these people who dug the movie and knew the people involved and sometimes had affairs with some of the people involved with the people who were involved with the people who were onscreen. They were enthusiastic about it and it was really cool to hear.''

Quentin has vowed to only make 10 films, with the upcoming one being his last. However, he has admitted he isn't quite sure what that would be just yet.

Talking about his final film, he told Deadline: ''Oh, that's for sure. I have no idea what that's going to be. I have a couple things I want to do before the next movie.''