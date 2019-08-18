Quentin Tarantino thinks Margot Robbie's sudden rise to stardom underlines the magic of Hollywood.

The legendary director cast the Australian actress in his most-recent film - 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' - and Tarantino thinks that the blonde beauty's rise from little-known actress to one of the most sought-after stars in the world is typical of Tinseltown.

He told Vogue Australia magazine's September issue: ''That's how this town is.

''With some people, it can take 12 years to have any sort of movement; other people it takes six months. Or sometimes people have six months then it takes them 12 years to get to the next place.''

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio recently claimed he knew Margot would be a success after seeing her audition for 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

The Oscar-winning actor - who also stars alongside the actress in 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' - explained that upon seeing the Australian star's ''dynamic presence'' while reading a scene, she and Martin Scorsese were ''blown away''.

He shared: ''On 'Wolf of Wall Street', seeing Margot come in and read that scene with me I just knew I was witnessing a dynamic presence in cinema that was about to be.

''Scorcese and myself were blown away by how much she gave back to the scene, fought back and we both immediately knew she was going to have an incredible career.''