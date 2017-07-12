Quentin Tarantino is making a movie about Charles Manson.

The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker has reportedly approached Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence to star in the project, which will centre around the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate - the wife of director Roman Polanski - who was stabbed to death by members of the Manson Family in August 1969.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Jennifer has not been approached regarding the role of Sharon.

According to the outlet, the 54-year-old director has also written the script for the movie, while Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who have served as producers and executive producers on Tarantino's previous movies, are also involved in the project.

The film is currently untitled and being shopped around studios looking for co-financing and co-distribution ahead of a proposed shooting date of summer 2018.

Sharon was eight months pregnant when she was brutally murdered.

The notorious cult leader had ordered a group of his followers to attack the inhabitants of a Los Angeles house which he believed was owned by a record producer who had rejected him and over the course of several hours, the quartet used guns and knives to kill the actress and four other occupants.

In 1971, Manson - who is now 82 - and other members of his group were sentenced to life in jail for the killings, as well as a number of other murders committed that summer.

If the project does go ahead, it will be the first time the 'Inglourious Basterds' director has made a movie based on true events.

Tarantino recently revealed he plans to make two more movies and will then retire.