Quentin Tarantino says there is an ''umbilical cord'' between his tenth film and 'Reservoir Dogs'.

The legendary filmmaker is to direct his tenth and final movie shortly and has teased the new film will be like ''dropping the mic'' on what has been a glittering career.

Speaking about his final movie, he shared: ''The whole idea is to live and want more; the old vaudevillian way of going out. I look at the idea of a ten-film filmography where I spent the last 30 years where I gave everything that I had - then dropping the mic. I'll write plays, write TV, but the filmography will stand. There is an umbilical cord from the tenth film to Reservoir Dogs, all the way to the end. I think that's kind of cool.''

Despite stopping making films, Quentin will still have a career in the film industry, turning to writing.

Asked about his future plans whilst appearing at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening (05.01.20), he added: ''I like the idea of being more of a writer.''

In the meantime, Tarantino - who first released 'Reservoir Dogs' in 1992 and went on to helm the likes of 'Pulp Fiction', 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'The Hateful Eight' - revealed his plans to finish writing a book, a play and a TV series before contemplating his next big screen outing.

He added: ''Normally when I finish a script we pretty much go right into production on it. When I finished '...Hollywood', I wasn't ready to start. Part of the reason I wasn't ready to start it was because I was just really plugged into writing at that point. So I finished 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play.

''And then I wrote a five-episode TV series. And right now I'm writing a book and I'm hoping that I'll be finished in three months. So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I'll be finished with the book - and then, theoretically, maybe I'll do the play, and then theoretically I'll do the TV show, and then by that point I'll be thinking maybe what I'll do for the 10th movie.''