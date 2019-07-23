Quentin Tarantino says he and Uma Therman have ''talked about'' creating a third chapter in the 'Kill Bill' franchise.
Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman have been discussing ideas for a third 'Kill Bill' film.
The 'Pulp Fiction' director has revealed that he and Uma - who played assassin Black Mamba on a murderous revenge mission in the two previous films - have ''talked about'' creating a new chapter in the martial arts franchise and he has been considering a number of ideas for a new story.
Speaking on MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: ''Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth, I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third 'Kill Bill'.''
It seems sequels are on Tarantino's agenda at the moment because as well as a third 'Kill Bill' film he is also pitching an idea for a 'Star Trek' movie to producer J.J. Abrams.
The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' director showed an R-rated script for an instalment in the rebooted sci-fi franchise to Abrams which is being strongly considered.
Tarantino, 56, previously said: ''It's a very big possibility ... We've talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', we'll pick up talking about it again.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...