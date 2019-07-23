Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman have been discussing ideas for a third 'Kill Bill' film.

The 'Pulp Fiction' director has revealed that he and Uma - who played assassin Black Mamba on a murderous revenge mission in the two previous films - have ''talked about'' creating a new chapter in the martial arts franchise and he has been considering a number of ideas for a new story.

Speaking on MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: ''Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth, I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third 'Kill Bill'.''

It seems sequels are on Tarantino's agenda at the moment because as well as a third 'Kill Bill' film he is also pitching an idea for a 'Star Trek' movie to producer J.J. Abrams.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' director showed an R-rated script for an instalment in the rebooted sci-fi franchise to Abrams which is being strongly considered.

Tarantino, 56, previously said: ''It's a very big possibility ... We've talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', we'll pick up talking about it again.''