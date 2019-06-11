Quentin Tarantino says he ''loved'' Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Ragnarok' and the movie is ''drastically'' his favourite in the Marvel franchise.
Quentin Tarantino thinks 'Thor: Ragnarok' is the best Marvel film.
The 56-year-old director hasn't totally kept up to date with superhero films in the last few years but he has been catching up with movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he ''loved'' Taika Waititi's 2017 blockbuster, the third instalment in the 'Thor' franchise.
Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: ''I haven't been keeping up to date with them for, I guess, the last four years, I think the only comic book movies I saw last year at theatres were 'Wonder Woman' and 'Black Panther'.
''But about a couple of weeks ago I started catching up with some of the Marvel movies so I could go see 'Endgame'. I just finished 'Captain America: Civil War', so next up is 'Doctor Strange'.''
''Actually, the last one I saw was '[Thor] Ragnarok'. I loved it, it was my favourite one of the series since 'Avengers' - drastically my favourite.''
The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker has had a busy year with the release of his ninth film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which is set 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as fading television star Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double and Margot Robbie as movie star Sharon Tate.
Tarantino considers his latest project to be a ''love letter'' to the last moments of Hollywood's golden age and he considers the story to be a ''memory piece'' about Los Angeles, the city where he grew up and the city that fuelled his passion for cinema.
He previously said: ''[The film is] probably my most personal. I think of it like my memory piece.
''Alfonso [Cuarón] had 'Roma' and Mexico City, 1970. I had LA and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to LA.''
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
