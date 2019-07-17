Quentin Tarantino has vowed that if his idea for a 'Star Trek' movie and he directs it then it will be his final film.
Quentin Tarantino says if he commits to directing 'Star Trek' then it will be his final film.
The 'Pulp Fiction' director previously pitched an R-rated script for a new instalment in the rebooted franchise to producer J.J. Abrams which is being strongly considered.
Tarantino, 56, has always vowed that he will make 10 movies and then retire and as the proposed 'Star Trek' film would reach that number he insists he will make good on his promise if it gets the green light.
Speaking to CinemaBlend he said: ''I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], 'Uh, I guess 'Star Trek' doesn't count. I can do 'Star Trek' ... but naturally I would end on an original. But the idea of doing 10 isn't to come up with a loophole. I actually think if I was going to do 'Star Trek' I should commit to it. It's my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don't know if I'm going to do that, but that might happen.''
Tarantino's ninth film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie - came out this year.
Karl Urban - who plays Doctor McCoy in the new 'Star Trek' films - previously spilled that the 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker's idea for a 'Star Trek' film is ''bananas''.
The 47-year-old actor said: ''Quentin Tarantino went in to J.J.'s offices and pitched him an idea for a 'Star Trek' movie. I know a little bit about what that is, and it's bananas ... It would be really rad to get to make a film with him. That would be a dream come true, he is definitely an auteur. Whether you like his films or not, he is a good filmmaker. And he makes interesting stuff. So, to me, that is when you get the best results.''
