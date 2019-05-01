Quentin Tarantino has given an update on his 'Star Trek' movie and insisted he will reconvene talks on the project after he has wrapped 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Quentin Tarantino says there is still ''a very big possibility'' that his 'Star Trek' movie is going to get made.
The 56-year-old filmmaker has explained that at the moment is focused on his upcoming Leonardo Dicaprio-starring feature 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', but once that has wrapped, he's going to get back in touch with the team behind the sci-fi film series.
Tarantino told SlashFilm: ''It's a very big possibility. I haven't been dealing with those guys for a while cause I've been making my movie.
''But we've talked about a story and a script.
''The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', we'll pick up talking about it again.''
Karl Urban - who plays Doctor McCoy in J.J. Abrams' rebooted 'Star Trek' movies - previously teased that the 'Hateful Eight' helmer's ideas for the film are ''bananas''.
He shared: ''Quentin Tarantino went in to [producer] J.J.'s offices and pitched him an idea for a 'Star Trek' movie. I know a little bit about what that is, and it's bananas.''
But Karl admitted it would be a ''dream come true'' if he were given the opportunity to work with the legendary director.
He said: ''He is currently making a film with Brad Pitt and and DiCaprio. So, it is going to be a year away from finishing that.
''So, it would be really rad to get to make a film with him. That would be a dream come true, he is definitely an auteur. Whether you like his films or not, he is a good filmmaker. And he makes interesting stuff. So, to me, that is when you get the best results.''
'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie,' is schedule for release in July 2019.
Speaking previously about the project, Tarantino - whose past hits include and 'Django Unchained' and 'Pulp Fiction' - shared: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.
''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...