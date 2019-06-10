Quentin Tarantino ''fired'' anyone who was found with their mobile phone on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The 56-year-old director had a strict rule in place on his latest movie because he wanted people to be focused on their work and not distracted by their hand-held devices.

Timothy Olyphant, who stars in the film, told radio host Rich Eisen: ''You're fired. Cell phone out? Done. No warning, nothing, you're going home. I'm not telling tales.

''Outside the set we'd have a lovely little booth for everyone to check their phones in. That's where all of our phones would be. If you needed to make a phone call, you'd go out to the street to make a phone call.

''We're not gonna be over there doing some other thing, Instagramming, working on your next script, or talking to your agent. We're here and this is what we're doing, and we're going to take it really seriously.''

But the 51-year-old actor insisted the tough rule was welcomed as it was a ''great gift'' for everyone involved with the project.

He added: ''I don't know how it comes across, but it was one of the greatest gifts he could give the crew and actors.''

But Timothy admitted it was ''scary'' if anyone breached the rule and their phone was heard ringing.

He said: ''Oh man, it was scary. That person just took off running.''

Tarantino previously insisted that 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' is his ''most personal'' film because it is inspired by his own childhood.

Quentin considers his highly anticipated film - which is set 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as television star Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double and Margot Robbie as movie star Sharon Tate - to be a ''love letter'' to the last moments of Hollywood's golden age and he considers the story to be a ''memory piece'' about Los Angeles, the city where he grew up and that fuelled his passion for cinema.

He said: ''[The film is] probably my most personal. I think of it like my memory piece.

''Alfonso [Cuarón] had 'Roma' and Mexico City, 1970. I had LA and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to LA.''