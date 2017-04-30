Quentin Tarantino knew he'd make it as a director after dinner with his 'Reservoir Dogs' cast and the evening was the happiest night of his life.
Quentin Tarantino knew he'd make it as a director after dinner with his 'Reservoir Dogs' cast.
The 54-year-old filmmaker's happiest moment of his life came when he joined the would-be stars of his film, which included Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen, for a meal at the home of producer-and-actor Harvey Keitel - who portrayed Mr. White in the crime thriller - and realised how well they had taken to the script he wrote.
He recalled: ''I got in my car to drive from Malibu to Glendale down Sunset Boulevard, and that was the happiest moment in my life.
''I knew this was going to work out -- making movies in general, not just 'Reservoir Dogs'.''
Tarantino had been a big fan of Keitel for some years and was desperate to get him involved in his film, which he did by passing the script through producer Lawrence Bender's acting teacher, whose wife knew the star.
Speaking at a 25th anniversary screening of the film at the Tribeca film festival, he said: ''It worked. The next thing we knew, Harvey was leaving a message saying, 'I read the script, I love it, I'd even love to produce it to get it going. Give me a call back.'
''It was an amazing experience and I think we danced around. That was the beginning of the beginning.''
While he's very proud of his solo debut, the acclaimed filmmaker admits there are things he'd change about the film if he could go back in time.
He said: ''There are so many things about this movie where I didn't know anything. If I could do it all again, I'd do it slightly differently.''
On the first press tour of the film, Tarantino took to counting how many people walked out of the gory screening, with 33 leaving during one showing.
And though only five left the Sitges Film Festival viewing midway through, the director found it hilarious that he managed to disgust 'Nightmare On Elm Street' filmmaker Wes Craven.
He said: ''Wes Craven walked out of my movie. The guy who did 'Last House on the Left' walked out of my movie! I guess it was too tough for him.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...